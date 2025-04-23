Amajita jet off to Egypt for U20 Afcon in pursuit of World Cup dream

The moment of truth for the SA U20 men’s national team and coach Raymond Mdaka has arrived as they will be jetting off to Egypt on Wednesday ahead of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

South Africa will open their account against hosts Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday. The game will kick off at 8pm (SA time).

Amajita have been drawn in Group A alongside Zambia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Egypt.

Mdaka spoke to the media after their practice match against Sekhukhune United reserves at the Bedfordview Country Club on Tuesday. He provided a brief squad update and some of the key players who will not be joining them in Egypt.

Some key players not joining team in Egypt

“Siyabonga Mabena has been injured, he was one of the key players. Mbekezeli Mbokazi, one of the key players who started every programme with him, we thought we’d have him. But unfortunately, we won’t have him,” Mdaka said after his side won 4-1.

“Asekho Tiwani, the captain, we discussed with Mamelodi Sundowns and made arrangements. Tiwani will be left in Egypt [after their CAF Champions League semi-final second leg against Al Ahly on Friday]. We have Neo Rapoo also [who will join the rest of the team on Monday].

“We’re in constant discussions with the teams, just to see how best we can help each other. SuperSport United is playing a crucial match [against Polokwane City]. You see their position in the Betway Premiership, so we allowed him to play and then join us in Egypt.

“We will be missing Shandre [Campbell]. Mbokazi and Ofentse [Kgosana] also might not be with us as key players, we had in all our previous camps.”

Youngsters to the rescue

On the positive side of things, Kaizer Chiefs released their youngster Mfundo Vilakazi. While Kutlwano Letlhaku of Sundowns is also with the team travelling to Egypt.

Mdaka and his troops are on a mission to secure a place in the U20 FIFA World Cup that will be held in Chile from September 27 to October 19.

The semi-finalists of the Afcon will gain automatic qualification and represent Africa at the World Cup later this year.

