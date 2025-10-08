Amajita still celebrating after second qualification to world cup’s knockout stage

The South African Under-20 Men’s National Team, Amajita, have made history by qualifying for the knockout stage of the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the second time in the country’s history.

Under the guidance of coach Raymond Mdaka, Amajita held their own against some of the world’s best youth sides, beating New Caledonia 5–0 and the USA 2–1 on their way to the Round of 16.

Drawn in Group E alongside France, USA, and New Caledonia, Amajita finished second in the group behind the USA — whom they dramatically defeated on Sunday night at the Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua, Chile.

The Americans took the lead in the 14th minute through Noah Cobb. But Amajita responded just three minutes later when Siviwe Magidigidi forced an own goal from Joshua Wynder. This was after a superb cross by Thato Sibiya. The South Africans then took control just before halftime. Player of the Match, Gomolemo Kekana, scored from a Shakeel April assist to make it 2–1 going into the break.

The victory secured Amajita’s place in the knockout stage for the first time since 2009. This was when the team, then coached by Serame Letsoaka, reached the Round of 16. And before losing 2–1 to Ghana after extra time in Egypt.

Tough times lie ahead

Coach Mdaka praised his team’s determination and collective effort. But he cautioned that the toughest part of the tournament still lies ahead.

“The knockout stage is tricky because no team plays for a draw or loss. One mistake can send you home. This is where our character as a team will truly be tested,” said Mdaka.

Amajita will now travel to Talcá to face Colombia, who finished top of Group F. This was in their Round of 16 clash on Wednesday at Estadio Fiscal.

Meanwhile, USA will take on Italy on Thursday in Rancagua, while France face Japan in Santiago.

