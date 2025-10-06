Amajita’s Raymond Mdaka hails team spirit after 2–1 triumph over USA

Amajita head coach Raymond Mdaka has lauded his team’s collective effort following their impressive 2–1 victory over the United States in their final group stage match at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua, Chile, on Sunday night.

“The victory against the USA is just proof that when we set aside individualism and play as one unit, we can make things happen,” said the modest yet experienced Tzaneen-born coach.

“I feel truly blessed to have a team like this—players who are always ready to fight for the country.”

Amajita suffered an early setback as the yanks made a strong start, opening the scoring in the 12th minute when Noah Cobb neatly connected with Matthew Corcoran’s well-taken free kick to give the USA a 1–0 lead.

However, the early goal did not dampen South Africa’s spirits. The young South African lads responded with determination, pressing forward in search of an equaliser. Their persistence paid off just five minutes later when Thato Sibiya’s dangerous cross deflected off Joshua Wynder and into his own net to level the score 1–1 in the 17th minute.

With the momentum now in their favour, Amajita continued to dominate possession and create chances. Their efforts were finally rewarded deep into first-half stoppage time (47th minute), when Gomolemo Kekana fired home to seal a 2–1 victory for South Africa.

Securing knockout stage qualification

The result secured Amajita’s place in the knockout stage of the tournament, marking an important milestone in their fifth FIFA U-20 World Cup appearance.

South Africa began their campaign on a shaky note, going down 2–1 to France on Tuesday (September 30), before bouncing back emphatically with a 5–0 demolition of debutants New Caledonia on Friday.

“Our two victories, which ultimately earned us passage to the knockout rounds, are proof enough that we are not here to make up the numbers—but to compete,” Mdaka declared confidently.

Mdaka, who guided Amajita to their first-ever CAF U-20 Championship title in March this year, said the team’s growth and determination are signs of a new era for South African youth football.

South Africa finished second in the group with six points, level with the USA but separated by a single goal. France also ended on six points, settling for third place on goal difference and they are out of the competition.

