Amakhosi aiming for a league double against well-rested Stellies

The games are coming thick and fast, and Kaizer Chiefs will be returning to Betway Premiership action against Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Friday night.

Amakhosi will once again be looking to bounce back at the expense of Stellenbosch and move up the league standings.

Thrilling 2-2 draw against AmaZulu FC

The Glamour Boys come from the back of a thrilling 2-2 draw against AmaZulu FC midweek. Stellies themselves played to a 1-1 draw with Sekhukhune United in their last match and will want to also produce a win in front of their home supporters.

They will also be seeking revenge during Friday’s meeting, having gone down 2-1 in the first round on January 8 at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs, on the other hand, will also want to avoid a three-match winless run after picking one point in their last two encounters. They lost 1-0 to rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby last weekend.

The two sides are only separated by two points on the Premiership standings. This with Stellies playing three games less than coach Nasreddine Nabi’s side.

Amakhosi are currently sitting at number five with 22 points after 16 matches. This while the team from the Winelands is in position seven.

Well-rested team

Coach Steve Barker’s side will be going into the encounter with the advantage of being well-rested after their match against the embattled Royal AM was postponed on Tuesday.

“The preparations went well, and playing against Kaizer Chiefs is always a special occasion. It’s a great opportunity for us to get maximum points and get ourselves up the log table to where we want to be,” Barker said ahead of the game.

“It’s a massively important game. We played them away from home recently and unfortunately, we didn’t get the result we wanted. But it’s our home game now, and our responsibility to [right that wrong].

“They are a team that are close to us on the log table. So getting maximum points against them would put us in a really strong position with a couple of games in hand.”

