Amakhosi confirm signing of Sundowns striker Etiosa Ighodaro

Kaizer Chiefs have finally put an end to speculations and confirmed the signing of striker Etiosa Ighodaro from Mamelodi Sundowns on a two-year deal with an option to extend.

“We warmly welcome Etiosa into the Kaizer Chiefs family. We’re excited that he has joined our journey,” said Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Jnr Motaung on Tuesday.

“His passion, work rate, and dedication will surely add to the team this season and beyond. We look forward to creating unforgettable moments together in the gold and black colours of the Glamour Boys. Here’s to new beginnings and the spirit of Amakhosi.”

The big, lanky striker was on loan to AmaZulu FC last season, scoring six goals in 27 appearances, and coach Nasreddine Nabi admitted that he likes the 24-year-old, who was one of his top targets.

“That player [Ighodaro] belongs to another team with administrative issues, but he or another striker that we listed on our transfer list will be welcomed.

“I saw the player you are asking about, who was playing for AmaZulu last season, and I believe he is a talented player; however, he does not belong to our club, so we can’t say much about him,” Nabi said recently.

Ighodaro joins seven other new players

Ighodaro joins seven other new signings made by Amakhosi so far this season after the recent acquisition of 22-year-old Asanele Velebayi on a free transfer from Cape Town Spurs.

“I am a young man from Cape Town, originally from the Eastern Cape. I can’t even describe the feeling [of signing for Chiefs],” said Velebayi upon joining the Glamour Boys.

“When I heard the news that I was officially joining Kaizer Chiefs, the first thing I did was call my mother and family to share the good news.

“I was thrilled. It has always been my dream to come here, and I aim to make the most of this wonderful opportunity.”

It is not known when Ighodaro and Velebayi will make their official debuts for Amakhosi.

Only Thabiso Monyane, Siphesihle Ndlovu, and Paseka Mako have made their debuts for the Glamour Boys so far in the two Betway Premiership encounters.

