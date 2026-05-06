Amakhosi out to ‘spoil the party’ for Sundowns ahead of blockbuster

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will be going toe-to-toe in a sold-out blockbuster at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night, in a game that will influence the league title race.

Sundowns are currently on top of the log and are two points ahead of chasers Orlando Pirates, who beat Stellenbosch FC 2-0 on Tuesday night.

The Brazilians will want to extend the lead at the top and edge closer to their historic ninth consecutive title when they take on Amakhosi, with three games remaining.

However, Amakhosi are determined to spoil the party, as they are also running their own race of securing CAF Confederation Cup football next season.

Amakhosi out to cause upset

Speaking ahead of the game, Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele acknowledged that they have a tough task in their hands against a strong Sundowns team, but they have a plan in place to cause an upset.

“Sundowns are a good team to play against because they are very tactical and technical. The way they play, they have a lot of patience, so it becomes a mind game. I love those games.

“If you look at recent history, Sundowns have been dominating the league in terms of winning trophies. They are going to want to win it again because now they have someone competing with them, which is our rival, Orlando Pirates.

“For us, considering our recent history, we are coming closer, step by step. Things are interesting for South African football at this moment. Of course, Sundowns will want to catch this title again, but maybe we can spoil the party for them. We are also on our own journey, and these are the games you want to win,” Cele added.

The sold-out game is scheduled to get underway at 7:30pm in Tshwane. There will also be three other matches at the same time, with AmaZulu hosting Golden Arrows in a KwaZulu-Natal derby, relegation-threatened Marumo Gallants taking on TS Galaxy, and Richards Bay facing off Polokwane City.