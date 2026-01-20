Amakhosi promising to return with a bang when they host Golden Arrows at FNB

The Betway Premiership has officially returned for the second half of the season, and Kaizer Chiefs aim to kick off the year with a strong performance when they host Golden Arrows on Tuesday night.

The match between Amakhosi and Abafana bes’thende gets underway at 7.30pm.

Despite inconsistent performances in the first half of the season, the Glamour Boys currently hold a comfortable position in the log standings.

Chiefs are number four with 24 points after 13 games, and a win over Arrows could put them two points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who cruised past Orbit College with a 2-0 win on Monday night at Loftus Stadium.

Co-coach Cedric Kaze told the media on Monday at the renowned Chiefs Village in Naturena that the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations break gave them time to address issues and train some of their new players.

“We were unable to put the players in excellent condition to understand what we want, as many of Chiefs’ new signings missed the club’s pre-season in the Netherlands,” Kaze said.

“Now that we have time to fix that, I’m sure we’ll see better quality from everyone, especially new players.

“We have had several meetings with the medical staff, strength and conditioning heads, and management to try and work on every detail, especially the travel.”

Kaze pleased with his squad

With less than two weeks remaining before the January transfer window shuts, Kaze remained non-committal about the possibility of reinforcing their squad like their rivals Orlando Pirates and Sundowns.

“I am very happy with the squad we have. We signed 12 players at the beginning of the season. I am not saying we will not sign a player [in the January transfer window].

“We are looking to see if there is an opportunity. The window ends at the end of the month. But we know the players we have will compete very well,” he said.

Amakhosi go up against a tricky Arrows side that has been exciting to watch under the tutelage of coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

At the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch FC will be the other two teams playing on Tuesday night.

