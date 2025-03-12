Amakhosi share spoils with CT City in frustrating, uninspiring draw

There was nothing that could separate Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City as they played to a goalless draw during their Betway Premiership encounter at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

In what was a chilly night inside the Calabash, Amakhosi and the Citizens could only share spoils and remain on eighth and 10th, respectively, on the log standings.

Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi will probably go to bed tonight largely frustrated as his side squandered a lot of clear-cut goal scoring opportunities to pocket all the three points, especially in the first half.

Dribbling wizard Mduduzi Shabalala got the best chance of the game when he found himself one-on-one with City goalkeeper Darren Keet, but he fired his shot wide off the post – leaving Nabi and his entire bench with hands on their heads.

The Citizens also got an opportunity to steal the game in the second half when a relaxed Bruce Bvuma on the other end of the pitch was called to action and produced a brilliant save from close range after Fortune Makaringe pierced through the Amakhosi defence like a light through darkness.

Amakhosi fan favourite Glody Lilepo also tried to make something out of nothing, but his long-range effort could only strike the woodwork.

Similar to Nabi on the dugout, suspended Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef was shouting his lungs out and dishing out instructions from the stands, as if the players could hear a single word he uttered.

Nabi seemed very desperate for the maximum points and threw all his aces he had up his sleeves, as the likes of George Matlou, Reeve Frosler, Mfundo Vilakazi, Ranga Chivaviro and Pule Mmodi were all introduced in the early stages of the second half.

His substitutes made a difference and kept on banging on the door, but it was not meant to be as they could only settle for a frustrating 0-0 draw at home.

For City and coach Mushin Ertugral, they will gladly accept a point away from home, especially because they were dominated throughout the game.

