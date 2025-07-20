Amakhosi to wrap up pre-season against Asante Kotoko in Toyota Cup

On Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs will wrap their pre-season preparations against Asante Kotoko from Ghana, when they meet in the second edition of the Toyota Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Amakhosi are fresh and back from their pre-season tour in the Netherlands, where they went toe-to-toe against Dutch outfits Vitesse, Utrecht, NEC Nijmegen, PEC Zwolle, and

FC Twente.

“Pre-season is all about incorporating the ideas of the coach, the new players, and then, of course, there are the tactical aspects,” said Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel.

“Last season, we struggled to get that combination right, even though the process was right. So, in pre-season, the process comes first; it’s not so much about winning.

“We have seen how our performances improved with each match we played. Meanwhile, we are looking for the foundation, which is needed to do well and be ready when the season starts – for the league, the cup competitions, and the CAF Confederation Cup.”

In the inaugural Toyota Cup last season, Amakhosi hosted Tanzanian giants Young

Africans, where they lost 4-0 at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein. This season, they go up against a Kotoko side that they are not strangers to.

The two sides last crossed paths in 2001, where they met in a highly contested Vodacom Challenge encounter at Kings Park Stadium in Durban. The Glamour Boys came out on top and won the game 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out after playing to a goalless draw in regulation time.

Kotoko ply their trade in the Ghana Premier League and, like Chiefs, will contest in the Confederations Cup next season after winning their domestic FA Cup. Nicknamed the Porcupine Warriors and based in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Kotoko was founded in 1935 and is amongst the oldest clubs in Africa.

“This is a tournament that showcases African talent and African brands. It is all about uniting African clubs in football, uniting on the pitch,” Chiefs’ marketing director Jessica

Motaung said during the launch of the Toyota Cup recently.

Motaung also revealed that the club will unveil its new home and away jerseys on the day of the match against the Ghanaian outfit.

Said Kotoko chairman Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awuah about the match: “It is with great joy and anticipation that we come to South Africa for the 2025 edition of the Toyota Cup. Football has always been a powerful bridge between people and nations, and this event shows what is possible when sport is supported by vision and purpose.

“We are proud to be part of this celebration of African unity and commend Toyota and

Kaizer Chiefs for setting the standard for what African football can be.”