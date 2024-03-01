Amakhosi will rise again, says Johnson following Nedbank Cup exit

“We were out of democracy for more than 60 years, and we now have democracy for 30 years, so Amakhosi will rise again.”

These are the rousing words of encouragement from Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson amid the non-ending struggles at the club.

The Chiefs are once again facing another trophyless season after unpleasantly crashing out in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at the hands of Motsepe Foundation minnows Milford FC last weekend.

However, it goes without saying that Naturena has a bright future because the club is discovering so many talented young players.

Promising players who rose through the Diski Challenge ranks and were incorporated into the first team set-up include Wandile Duba, Mfundo Vilakazi, Samkelo Zwane, Donay Jansen, and Mduduzi Shabalala.

Home-grown talent

“We have a lot of young players within the group. Mshini [Nkosingiphile Ngcobo] did a good job against Milford, and Mfundo, who just came in as the first-team member,” Johnson told the media at the Kaizer Chiefs village in Naturena on Thursday.

“We have home-grown talent in Happy Mashiane, Mduduzi, Samkelo, and the new boy who hasn’t started yet, Donay Jansen, and Bruce [Bvuma] himself, who has had five clean sheets [in the last six games] and is also a home-grown talent as well.

“So, we have the talent there, and maybe they just need to raise their hands at training. Not that we don’t believe in them, but like you say, nine years without a trophy is a long time, and for them to maintain their performances, it is a big task.

“I do believe that the ones we do have are more than capable of doing something great, and we just need that run of luck. And I always say that we will rise.

“We were out of democracy for more than 60 years, and we now have democracy for 30 years, so Amakhosi will rise again.”

The Glamour Boys will be back in action when they host strugglers Moroka Swallows at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening. The game will kick off at 5.45pm.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content