AmaZulu add firepower by acquiring services of veteran Bafana striker

AmaZulu have strengthened their attacking arsenal with the signing of experienced forward Thabiso Kutumela.

The 32-year-old, fresh from representing Bafana Bafana at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship in Kenya, joins Usuthu with a proven pedigree as a goal poacher.

He will don the iconic jersey number 10 for Usuthu.

Club president Sandile Zungu personally welcomed the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates striker, expressing excitement about the acquisition.

“We are very pleased to welcome Thabiso Kutumela into the club. He is an accomplished striker,” Zungu said on the Usuthu website.

“When he was at Maritzburg United, he competed alongside the likes of Bradley Grobbelaar and Peter Shalulile for the league’s top goal scorer award.

“Both Shalulile and Grobbelaar are still doing just that for their respective teams, and we trust Kutumela will hit the ground running at Usuthu. We welcome him with warm hands.”

Zungu revealed that Kutumela has long been on AmaZulu’s radar and will be a key figure in coach Arthur Zwane’s plans, particularly as the team works through the Fifa international break to sharpen its finishing in front of goal.

The Limpopo-born striker could not hide his joy at officially becoming part of the Usuthu family.

“I was thrilled when the move finally came about. This was not the first time AmaZulu showed interest in me — I remember back when I was at Maritzburg United before joining Sundowns, they enquired about my services. It didn’t happen then, but I’m glad it has now materialised,” said Kutumela.

“My aim is to help the team win trophies and finish higher on the log than last season. In football, anything is possible, and every team has its objectives. Mine is to play my part in achieving them.”

Kutumela’s arrival adds firepower to Usuthu’s frontline as the team looks to convert promising performances into goals and climb the Betway Premiership standings.

