AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane seeks revenge against Polokwane City in Nedbank Cup

AmaZulu head coach Arthur “10111” Zwane is seeking revenge and wants to knock Polokwane City out of the Nedbank Cup when the two teams meet in the Last-32 stage of the competition tonight (Tuesday) at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium at 7pm.

In the first round of the Betway Premiership in November, the Limpopo side embarrassed Usuthu in front of their home supporters with a 1-0 spanking at Princess Magogo Stadium.

Therefore, this defeat will intensify the tension in tonight’s cup encounter, as AmaZulu is eager to exact revenge.

Last week, Zwane’s team was beaten 2-0 by Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium, and Usuthu are eager to put the defeat behind them as they switch their focus to the Ke Yona Cup.

The loss to the Buccaneers curtailed an impressive three-match winning streak

Besides revenge, Zwane is looking to end the club’s trophy drought, which goes as far back as 1992, when the club won the Coca-Cola Cup.

Zwane keen to restore pride

“I think as a team the only way to redeem ourselves is to go all the way, but we are taking it one game at a time,” said Zwane, acknowledging the congested fixture list ahead of the World Cup break. “It’s important to manage ourselves well.”

According to the Usuthu website, Zwane is keen to restore pride in KwaZulu-Natal football, specifically referencing the celebrated 1992 generation.

“We really want to see ourselves in the final, and hopefully we can do what was done by the generation of 1992; that was a quality team,” he added.

The club also sees the tournament as a platform to elevate provincial football. Zwane noted the excellent performances of rivals Golden Arrows, Durban City, and Richards Bay FC, all of whom have already secured spots in the Nedbank Cup Last 16.

“It’s important for the youngsters who are looking up to the current players that are doing well for themselves.

“Very soon we will see teams from KZN competing with the best teams in the country,” the former Kaizer Chiefs coach explained further.

