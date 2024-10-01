AmaZulu fire coach Pablo Franco after poor start this season

AmaZulu FC pulled the trigger on their Spanish head coach Pablo Franco Martin and his assistant Aitor van Den Brule on Monday night after a run of poor results in the new Betway Premiership season.

The outspoken Pablo Franco becomes the first PSL coach to get the sack this season. This is just after three matches in this current league campaign and new season. The Durban club has not recorded a single point, losing all their matches, 2-1 to Polokwane City, to Kaizer Chiefs (3-1) and 1-0 to Marumo Gallants this past weekend.

Said Usuthu via a statement: “AmaZulu FC has decided to part ways with Head Coach Pablo Franco Martin and Assistant Aitor Van Den Brule,” the club stated late on Monday.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to both Pablo Franco Martin and Aitor Van Den Brule for their contributions during the last 15 months at the helm of the team.

“Their dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed, and we appreciate all the effort they have put into their roles. We wish them the best in their future endeavours and extend our warmest regards as they move forward in their careers. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” reads the statement.

This is a developing story…

