AmaZulu, Pirates lock horns in top-of-the-table clash in Durban

The Betway Premiership league title race is getting more intriguing, as AmaZulu could occupy the number one spot should they bag three points against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday night.

AmaZulu hosts Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, in what will be a top-of-the-table clash. The game is scheduled to get underway at 7.30pm.

Under the guidance of former Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane, Usuthu has emerged as a surprising contender for the title this season.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit is currently fourth on the league standings with 30 points after 16 games—two points shy of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are tied at 32 points with Pirates.

Zwane’s young and dynamic players, who have won their last three matches this year, will aim to maintain their winning momentum when they take on the Buccaneers on their home ground.

For the Buccaneers, this will serve as a chance to reclaim the top spot just before league action makes way for cup football this week.

Need to rotate the squad

Pirates kept that possibility alive with a commanding performance against Magesi FC over the weekend, when they claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Orlando Stadium.

Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou emphasised the need to manage his squad properly and rotate it as much as he can, with games coming thick and fast.

We have numerous upcoming games, particularly those scheduled for next week. We play against Amazulu, we have the cup [Nedbank Cup tie against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday], and we are going to play every three days, so it’s crucial to manage the players,” Ouaddou said after their game against Magesi.

With over a decade of continuous dominance over Usuthu, the Soweto giants enter the game with a significant advantage.

But this may be a different game, as both teams will be fighting for the top spot in the league standings.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content