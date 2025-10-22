AmaZulu star Bongani Zungu responds to Bernard Parker, calling him a ‘liar’

AmaZulu midfielder Bongani Zungu has hit back at Bernard Parker following his recent interview, saying that the former Kaizer Chiefs star is making up lies about not apologising for the career-ending injury two seasons ago.

In October 2023, a burly Zungu viciously tackled Parker during a Carling Knockout tie between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns, causing a horrific injury during a 50/50 challenge.

“When I lifted my leg, it appeared to be broken and dangling, as demonstrated by this hand gesture,” Parker said during an interview with Smash Sports

“While my leg was doing that, the person was performing and yapping and yapping over me, looking at how my leg was swinging from side to side.

“That happened, and I forgave him. I woke up in the hospital after they put me to sleep that night.”

Parker continued: “Late that evening, I received an Instagram DM from Bongani, in which he asked if I could forgive him.

“I said, ‘sharp, I forgive you.’ He did not respond with a thumbs up, a heart, or any well wishes for my recovery; nothing. He read it, and he just left it. I still have the screenshot of that message.”

Conversation with Parker

In response to social media critics, Zungu posted a conversation with Parker on his Instagram stories.

The conversation actually shows that the former Sundowns player apologized and wished Parker a speedy recovery, which Parker accepted.

“Hi bro, I am truly sorry about what happened. It was not my intention to hurt you. I hope the injury is not too serious,” Zungu said in the message.

“Be strong, bro; I am deeply sorry. I hope you find it in your heart to forgive me. [I wish you a] speedy recovery.”

Parker responded: “[Your] apology [is] accepted, bro; you are forgiven. God bless you abundantly.”

In an attempt to disassociate himself from Parker’s assertions, Zungu has since called Parker a liar on his Instagram stories. “Mxm, your legend and lies!” Zungu said.

