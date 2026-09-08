AmaZulu’s Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya is PSL Player of the Month for August

Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, Abdeslam Ouaddou and Brayan Leon have been named the first winners of the Betway Premiership Monthly Awards for the 2026/27 season.

A panel of Premier Soccer League (PSL) media-accredited judges selected the trio following a month of eye-catching individual and team performances in August.

Ngwenya claimed the Betway Premiership Player of the Month award after scoring five goals in four matches for AmaZulu in August. His form has also seen him move to the top of the Betway Premiership goalscoring charts, subsequently contributing to the Durban-based side’s fourth place on the table.

The 23-year-old Zimbabwean international edged out TS Galaxy’s Victor Letsoalo and Orlando Pirates defender Lebone Seema to secure the monthly accolade. He is now on six goals, two behind second-placed Letsoalo with his four goals.

Pirates coach, Ouaddou was named Coach of the Month after guiding the reigning Betway Premiership champions to three wins and a draw in their opening four matches. Ouaddou’s accolade sees him continue from where he left off last season after winning the last Betway Premiership Coach of the Month award in May last season.

READ: Cardoso secures third consecutive PSL coach of the month for April

The Betway Premiership Goal of the Month award went to Mamelodi Sundowns forward, Leon, for his clinical volley against AmaZulu.

The well-taken strike faced strong competition from his Sundowns teammate, Teboho Mokoena’s free kick in the same match, as well as Vincent Pule’s impressive goal for Siwelele FC against TS Galaxy.

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The August trio were not the only winners for the month of August as the popular Betway S’bonise & Win campaign continues to reward fans in the new season.

In celebration of 30 years of the PSL, the continuation of the campaign has seen Betway account holders being rewarded R30 000 for being the best-dressed fans in their televised home matches. August saw 18 winners, with more expected as the season continues.

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