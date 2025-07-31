Ambitious Sekhukhune United form partnership with elite SA school

Ambitious Betway Premiership club Sekhukhune United have formed a ground-breaking partnership with Generation Schools to establish a fully integrated youth football academy in Gauteng.

The emergent Generation Schools, which offer excellent academics and sports development, are already in a joint venture with the Real Madrid Foundation Educational Football Programme — something that will indirectly benefit Sekhukhune in their quest to produce quality footballers.

Recently, Sekhukhune chairperson Simon Malatji revealed that they acquired an eight-hectare land in Midrand for about R30-million with the aim of having their own headquarters and achieving an impressive level of competitiveness.

The academy will combine elite-level football training with private school education for up to 144 talented young athletes, all on fully funded scholarships.

This is a first for South African football: a top-tier Premier Soccer League (PSL) club launching a youth academy that offers both elite football development and private education as a fully integrated offering.

It is a bold step toward developing homegrown talent within a structured system that values academic and athletic growth equally, not as separate tracks, but as a unified pathway.

It also aligns with the broader ambitions of the SA Football Association and the PSL to strengthen the local football talent pipeline and improve long-term athlete development within the country.

Building a footballing legacy

Sekhukhune United spokesperson Tebogo Mapinga announced this at a special launch event in Cape Town on Wednesday.

“Sekhukhune United was founded in the Sekhukhune region, which is the birthplace of the paramount king,” said Mapinga.

“The culture of the region signifies the determination to fight and win battles, which is the embodiment of the Sekhukhune United FC.

“We’re building a footballing legacy that starts with meaningful investment in our youth. But our ambition isn’t just about producing the next generation of professional players; it’s about nurturing responsible, empowered young leaders. Too often, our brightest talents are lured abroad.

“This academy is designed to give them world-class opportunities right here at home. This collaboration will change the lives of the youth from the Sekhukhune region along with the rest of South Africa.”

Although the academy will be based at Generation Schools Taroko in Gauteng, the launch event in Cape Town emphasised the programme’s nationwide impact and its expansion through Generation Schools’ national network.

Status quo challenged

Jevron Epstein, the CEO of Generation Schools, said: “This partnership challenges the status quo. It represents a major shift in how professional clubs engage with youth development.

“We’re creating a pipeline that grows talent from the grassroots up, while ensuring that each learner receives a quality education and access to diverse opportunities both on and off the field.”

Set to open in 2026, the Sekhukhune United Academy represents a bold new direction for football in South Africa, one that combines elite sport, education, and community impact in a single, unified vision.

It also supports national efforts to retain talent locally and position South Africa as a hub for globally recognised football development.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content