Angola coach says that they can handle Bafana Bafana at Afcon tonight

Angola coach Patrice Beaumelle says that they will approach their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening match against a resurgent Bafana Bafana without any fear. Angola will play against South Africa in the first round of matches for Group B tonight.

Beaumelle also explained that they are still buoyed by how they played and fought against world champions Argentina last month. And that their main objective is to progress to the knockout stages of the Afcon.

Banking on steady progress

According to the CAF website, South Africa will go into this encounter on an impressive run of 26 matches without defeat. That is a reflection of their consistency and growing confidence. Angola, meanwhile, is banking on steady progress and an ability to compete against top-level opponents. This opening clash already looks like a potential decider in the group, where a strong start could shape the entire course of the Afcon.

Beaumelle is expecting a very high-level contest against a confident South African team.

“We are facing a team that comes in with a lot of belief,” Beaumelle was quoted on the CAF website.

“South Africa is on a run of 26 matches without defeat. It is a team that has found its balance. And is already projecting towards their next World Cup.”

Despite South Africa’s strong form, the Palancas Negras approach the match without fear.

Fearless and ready to take on SA

“We are capable of causing problems for any team,” Beaumelle added. “We have shown that we can handle pressure and produce a good performance, as we did against Argentina.”

Drawn in a competitive group that also includes Egypt and Zimbabwe, Angola’s objectives are clear.

“For us, the key is to start the tournament well and get out of the group stage,” the French coach explained.

“We have a lot of humility, but we are not afraid of anyone. We are ready to take on the challenge. Statistics speak, but every competition is different. The tournament lasts a month. The most important thing is not only beating South Africa, but making a successful start to our Afcon.”

Captain unfazed by a strong Bafana

Angola captain Fredy Ribeiro echoed those sentiments, stressing the importance of the opening fixture.

“A good start is essential in a competition like the Afcon. We know the match will be difficult, but we are ready. If we win, that will be very good. If not, there will still be two matches left to reach our objective.”

