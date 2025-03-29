Arrows complete league double against troubled Amakhosi

Golden Arrows completed their Betway Premiership league double over Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Arrows scored a narrow 2-1 victory over the Naturena club.

Amakhosi remain at number eight in the standings with 29 points after 23 matches. Arrows are themselves edging closer to the top-eight spot with 27 points.

Back-to-back losses

For Chiefs, it is now back-to-back defeats, and they are winless in their last three league games. This is a situation that will be of huge concern to coach Nasreddine Nabi as their top-eight spot is now at risk.

The Glamour Boys missed a penalty 10 minutes into the game, when captain Yusuf Maart struck the woodwork. However, he would redeem himself moments later when he equalised for Amakhosi after some good passage of play.

Arrows landed the first blow through Nduduzo Sibiya, when he scored a tap-in after a lovely cross from Knox Muthizwa.

Arrows inch closer to the top eight themselves

Abafana Bes’thende sealed the win to make sure that the three points remained at home when Muthizwa pierced through the Chiefs defence to also score an easy tap-in himself.

Nabi, who was defeated after the final whistle, sat in the dugout as troubles for his side continued in the league.

The Glamour Boys will now go back to the drawing board for their next league match against an in-form TS Galaxy next Saturday.

Then they face a mammoth task in the Nedbank Cup semi-final coming up against high-flying Mamelodi Sundowns.

