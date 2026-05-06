Arsenal coach Arteta feels a shift in energy after reaching Uefa final

Ecstatic Arsenal coach Arteta is feeling a shift in energy after his side reached the final of this season’s Uefa Champions League for the first time in 20 years. Arsenal are awaiting the winners of the other semifinal between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain for the much-awaited final on May 30 in Budapest, Hungary.

On Tuesday night, The Gunners knocked out Atletico Madrid in a 2-1 aggregate win at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal had recorded a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Madrid. The last time the North London side reached the final was in 2006, where they lost 2-1 to Barcelona.

‘Work, passion and belief’

Said Arteta about the club’s European journey since he arrived: “It’s very tough and difficult but again we’ve all been so aligned on the desire and ambition that we have for the club. Then you have to be sometimes lucky, things have to go your way. We put obviously so much work, passion and belief into what we do, and today we got rewarded to have an incredible day in Budapest in a few weeks.”

With regards to the atmosphere inside the stadium, the Spaniard said that they now have to maintain it. “Now we go to the level that I think a top club that wants to be fighting consistently for the highest trophies, that’s a must. We’ve got it now, now we have to maintain it.

“It’s down to them, at the end of the day it was that they had to put on these kind of performances. I can try to convince them and give them love and clarity on what is, in my opinion, the most important thing. To be competitive and give us the chance to win what we want to achieve but then they have to do it. It’s an incredible group of players and staff, in elite sport, in football in particular, you can live a really difficult day but if you keep working maybe you get rewarded and we’ve certainly done that in the last few weeks.

“It’s great, everybody can feel a shift in energy, in belief, in everything. Let’s use it in the right way, understanding the margins and the difficulty of what we are trying to achieve. It’s huge but we have the ability and the conviction to do that for sure,” he added.

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