Arsenal’s win leaves City in do-or-die clash against Bournemouth tonight

English Premier League log leaders Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Burnley FC on Monday night has put increased pressure on second-placed Manchester City, who will face Bournemouth FC in a crucial encounter at the Vitality Stadium tonight (Tuesday) at 8.30pm.

The Gunners are leading the charts, sitting on 82 points and having opened a five-point gap between them and City.

Pep Guardiola’s side has registered 77 points, and they have a game in hand.

Arsenal’s last game will be an away assignment against Crystal Palace, while City still have to play against Bournemouth before closing their campaign against Aston Villa on Sunday.

According to the club’s website, Guardiola knows his side faces a tough Bournemouth side, managed by Andoni Iraola, who will be saying farewell to home supporters after an impressive three-year spell on the south coast.

Bournemouth are currently on an unbeaten streak of 17 games in the Premier League—the longest in the top flight this season—making them formidable foes.

Unbeaten in 17 matches

“Bournemouth, Bournemouth, Bournemouth,” said Guardiola on the City website when asked what his mindset was heading into the campaign finale.

“17 games unbeaten. The run is unbelievable. What they have done with losing three players in the back four from last season that had success and then going 17 games unbeaten is unbelievable.

“Our only chance is to win, so we must break that run; otherwise, it will be over. Always they have been difficult. Since last year, they have been tough.

“Last season in the Premier League it was one of the worst defeats and performances. At the same time, in the quarterfinal last season, we played really, really well.”

Guardiola explained further: “They are playing to qualify for the Champions League. When you arrive in the last fixtures and the opponent has nothing to play for, it’s easier, but that is not the case.

“It is what it is. We know exactly what we have to do. It’s not complicated; we have to win, and then we have to win against Aston Villa.

“All we want is to be with our people at the end and try to fight for the title and extend it to Aston Villa. To achieve that, we need to beat Bournemouth.”

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