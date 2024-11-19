Arthur Sales rates high in terms of assists – Downs coach Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes that their newly-acquired striker Arthur Sales is going to prove a lot of people wrong as soon as he settles down in the Betway Premiership.

The skyscraper from Brazil has not really set the scene alight since he arrived in the off-season. This amid reports that Sundowns spent over R60-million for his signature.

There have been mixed reactions from the local football followers regarding his playing style. But truth be told, he has not been given enough game time to prove his worth.

Takes longer for some to adapt

Said Mngqithi: “I think the adaptation process can take a little longer for other players. And I do not know why most players coming from Europe do not really adapt as fast as we would want. I would not say that Sales is underperforming, to be honest.

“Our football is very fast, and my opinion is that he is coming along and very soon. He is going to be an important player for the club. Because the expectation was slightly different to the player that he is.

“People expected a robust, tall striker that will win all aerial duels. I said it before he started that he is a nippy, technical, and intelligent player.

“In almost every match that he has played, he has found himself in front of goals. And that you must never take lightly. He is always part of chance-creation. And we must just work a little bit more that his conversion rate improves.

Ranks very high on assists

“Against Kaizer Chiefs, he came in and got some moments, and the goal he scored was not offsides.

“For him to get into those positions and also against Polokwane City, that says something. He had two assists, and I believe there’s more we can get from him.

“And sometimes he might not get the goals everybody is expecting from him. But what I know better is that he ranks very high on assists,” added Mngqithi.

The player also told the club’s magazine and expressed his delight at making friends within the team.

“I am grateful for the warm welcome I have received. Players like Denis Onyango, Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Marcelo Allende, and several others are just fantastic.

“They have made it easier for newcomers like me to settle in. I look forward to building strong relationships both on and off the pitch, as I believe that unity is key to our success.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content