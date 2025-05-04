Artist vows new PSL trophy will be a masterpiece

With the inaugural Betway Premiership nearing its end, questions about when the long-awaited mysterious trophy is going to be revealed are growing, and the artist behind it, Nelson Makamo, has confirmed that the design of the trophy is in its final stages and will be worth the wait.

Makamo was entrusted by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and sponsors Betway with the ground-breaking responsibility to design the new trophy for the league.

The globally acclaimed South African artist has since painted a picture of what the trophy will look like, and he has conceded that it will be a masterpiece and one that will likely last for decades to come.

“I have done my design, so now we are in the process where it needs to be moulded. When that is done, it will go into the hands of the manufacturer. We are probably at 95% because we are doing small touch-ups,” Makamo told Sunday World on Thursday.

“So, I can confirm that the moulding and everything else are done because we have a date that was set and have committed to.

“The trophy is gold and silver. We avoided wood because we want to create something that will last for a very long time.

“So, silver represents the past, while gold is for the present and the future.”

Makamo, who was named after Kaizer Chiefs icon and the SA Hall of Fame, Nelson “Teenage”

Dladla, explained how he got involved in the project and what PSL chairman Irvin Khoza told him.

“When I received the call that I had to design the PSL trophy, I remember meeting with the league chairman, who was neither specific nor biased.

“He just said I have the responsibility to restore the dignity of our football and something that will be embraced by the fans and everyone involved in the beautiful game,” Makamo added.

