Soccer

ASA expecting medals from Team SA at the World Relays in Gaborone

By Sunday World
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NANJING, CHINA - MARCH 21: Akani Simbine of Team South Africa competes in the Men's 60m Heats on day one of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 at Nanjing Youth Olympic Games Sports Park on March 21, 2025 in Nanjing, China. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The pressure is on for Team South Africa heading to the World Relays Championships, as Athletics South Africa (ASA) has made it loud and clear that it expects medals at the Gaborone 26 in Botswana next weekend.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • The pressure is on for Team South Africa heading to the World Relays Championships, as Athletics South Africa (ASA) has made it loud and clear that it expects medals at the Gaborone 26 in Botswana next weekend.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Siyasanga Monoalibe.
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