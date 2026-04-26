ASA expecting medals from Team SA at the World Relays in Gaborone

The pressure is on for Team South Africa heading to the World Relays Championships, as Athletics South Africa (ASA) has made it loud and clear that it expects medals at the Gaborone 26 in Botswana next weekend.

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