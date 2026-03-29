Bafana are better than at Afcon ahead of the World Cup – Broos

Bafana Bafana showed glimpses of their quality, flair, flamboyance, and what people can expect from them in June at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the Americas. Yes, their performance against Panama on Friday night had two or three moments that could cost them on a big stage like the World Cup if they persist, but their overall display was promising and on the right track.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper