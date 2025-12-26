Bafana Bafana elusive Afcon dream still alive despite Egypt setback

Bafana Bafana may have had a setback against Egypt in their much-anticipated Group B tie, but their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) dream is still very much alive.

Bafana disappointingly suffered a slender 1-0 defeat to Egypt at the Adrar Stadium, in Agadir, Morocco, on Friday.

The Boxing Day thriller was nothing short of drama. There was a red card shown, a penalty given on one side, and another one denied on the other side.

Bafana will probably feel hard done by the controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR). It overturned the initial penalty decision by Burundi international referee, Pacifique Ndabihawenimana. And it handed the Egyptians their first win over Bafana since 2006.

Memorable win over Bafana

It was Liverpool star Mohamed Salah who was the difference maker. His Panenka against Ronwen Williams was enough to see them record a memorable win over Bafana.

Be that as it may, the result meant that Egypt booked their place in the knockout stages. However, Bafana are also still in pole position to qualify for the next round.

The reigning Afcon bronze medallists are currently number two with three points. This while chasers Zimbabwe and Angola are tied at one point apiece following their 1-1 draw in Marrakesh in the early kick-off.

So, heading into the next and final group matches, all that Broos’ men need is a positive result against Zimbabwe on Monday.

Beating their noisy neighbours

Bafana will undoubtedly want to go for nothing less than a win, to be on the safe side. But a draw could be enough to take them through, should Egypt win or draw against Angola.

The only outcome that may result in South Africa taking out their calculators is if they draw against the Warriors and Angola stun Egypt to tie them on four points.

That is when the goal difference and things like head-to-head will come into play. And it’s something that Bafana will want to avoid at all costs by just beating their noisy neighbours, Zimbabwe.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content