Soccer

Bafana Bafana need a new band of heroes

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos wants supporters to fill the stadiums to capacity
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos wants supporters to fill the stadiums to capacity. Photo: Keith KcoolKeith Khumalo

If Bafana Bafana’s impressive performance against Panama on Friday night is anything to go by, head coach Hugo Broos is going to have serious migraines when he selects his final squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, which starts in just couple of months. Broos’ charges definitely raised their hands, and like little schoolgirls, they were shouting “pick me, pick me, coach”.”

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