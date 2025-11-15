Bafana Bafana outclass Zambia with a 3-1 spanking in Gqeberha

Bafana Bafana defeated Zambia 3-1 in an exciting international friendly match played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday afternoon.

The match was used by Bafana head coach Hugo Broos to asses players ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament to be held in Morocco in December/January.

Reserve and fringe players were given a run, and they really raised their hands – something that will give Broos and his assistant Helman Mkhalele a nice headache when they finalise their squad for the Afcon tournament.

Not as easy as it looked

The scoreline may suggest that it was a stroll in the park for the South Africans, but in fact, they were made to fight and sweat by their opponents, who were physical and robust in their approach. Credit must go to Chipolopolo for giving the hosts a stern test and challenge – this will be good for Broos’ boys as they prepare to face Africa’s best in Morocco.

Sphephelo “Yaya” Sithole, who has been out due to injury, was back with a bang. He was pulling the strings in midfield, created the first goal and also grabbed one for himself in the latter stage of the game. He has sent a strong message to Broos that he is back and ready to rock and roll.

South Africa opened the floodgates in the 43rd minute via the boot of Oswin Appollis. Sithole unleashed a dangerous pass that cut the Zambian defence into shreds and the Orlando Pirates star easily slotted home.

Change of guard

During half-time, Broos introduced more players and rested his regulars such as Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena. He introduced the likes of Mohau Nkota, Khulumani Ndamane, Thalenthe Mbatha and Sipho Chaine.

Nkota made it 2-0 with a peach of a goal on the hour mark. This is after he received, on a platter, a scrumptious pass from the “Master Chef” himself Sipho Mbule. Nkota curled the ball around the defence and into the far post, beating the goalkeeper hands down.

Five minutes later, Sithole scored his first goal in SA colours when he headed home a corner kick from Nkota, sending the stadium into a state of frenzy. Chipolopolo got a consolation goal when Sarobo Banda scored deep in injury time.

It was mission accomplished for Bafana with the strikers coming to the party, the midfield in control and assured; while the defence was solid and uncompromising, giving the Zambians no chance or sniff at goal. It was surely a good day in the office for Broos and his players.

