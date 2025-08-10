Bafana Bafana team of oldies has no business to be at Chan 

Keeping up with the proceedings at the CAF African Nations Championship (Chan), which is taking place in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, one could not help but question the decision-making of Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki and the South African Football Association (Safa).

While CAF’s decision to have the three East African countries to co-host the tournament makes perfect sense, the team that was sent to represent Mzansi has left my brains scrambled. The three countries are co-hosting as a dress rehearsal to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament in 2027, and hosting the Chan will go a long way in their preparations and in their state of readiness.

You see, Chan is a biennial African tournament where participating teams must consist of players playing in their national league.

Previously, we used to call the SA team that participated in the tournament amabinneplaas. Oops, I have just revealed my age.

This year, veterans such Keagan Dolly, Zakhele Lepasa, Thabiso Kutumela, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Wayde Jooste, Terrence Mashego, Phillip Ndlondlo, Neo Maema and Fortune Makaringe are already flying the South African flag under Ntseki.

Ndlondlo is 30, Dolly, Kutumela and Makaringe are 32, Jooste and Mphahlele are long in the tooth at 33 and 35 respectively. What is the point of having these players at the tournament?

This is the question that arose while we were having a braai and nibbling delectables last weekend. There were more questions than answers.

Mphahlele and Dolly, to be precise have had their chips at Bafana Bafana level. They played for the country with aplomb, and they would break a leg for the team. It’s just that they played in an era where there was no ambition, direction and leadership at Bafana Bafana.

By now, they would have accepted that their days at Bafana were just a matter of memories and that’s why they would have been caught by surprise when they received call-up letters.

As for the likes of Makaringe, Jooste, Kutumela they are only making their Bafana debuts at a very ripe age. They are in the twilight of their careers and will not contribute much to the Bafana cause.

Tournaments such as Chan should be used strategically. They should be about nurturing young talent and putting them on the map.

Other countries are utilising the competition to chart the way forward for their senior national teams. But SA is using the tournament to send their players to pension.

We understand the unavailability of players; PSL clubs are not even thinking about releasing players and that the tournament is not within the Fifa calendar, but Ntseki himself did not cover himself in glory when he coached Bafana.

The Safa acting technical director was like fish out of water during his stint as coach at Kaizer Chiefs.

And him taking over the hill players to Chan leaves one gobsmacked and in a state of confusion. I am certain there are SA Under-20 and Under-17 players who are struggling for game time at their clubs.

There are also DStv Diski Challenge players who are readily available and would cherish the opportunity to represent their country.

But it seems that winning at all costs has made the South Africans miss the bigger picture – and at what costs?

