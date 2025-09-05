Bafana Bafana wallop hapless Lesotho to stretch their lead at the top

Bafana Bafana are forever edging closer to their 2026 FIFA World Cup dream, following their impressive 3-0 win over Lesotho at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Friday night.

Thanks to goals from Mohau Nkota, Lyle Foster, and Oswin Appollis. The result means Bafana are now on 16 points and have stretched their lead at the top of Group C with five points over second-placed Benin with three games remaining.

Lesotho, on the other hand, remains in position five with six points. Also, it must be mentioned that Lesotho was playing under protest after Hugo Broos was not fazed by their threats and slotted key midfielder Teboho Mokoena in the starting lineup.

Broos also handed Mbekezeli Mbokazi his first start at center back and Sipho Mbule in the middle of the park.

The home side away from home, which is Lesotho in this case, started the game relatively well inside 10 minutes, but as soon as Bafana settled, Nkota broke the deadlock spectacularly, when he side-footed the ball into the back of the net after a well-worked cross from Aubrey Modiba.

Broos’ men picked up from where they left off in the second half and continued to dominate their neighbours by scoring the second through Foster and the third via Appollis to bag all three points for Bafana ahead of the humdinger against Nigeria next Tuesday on the same venue.

Broos, will, however, be worried about the two forced defensive substitutions, which saw Sydney Mobbie and Thabo Moloisane escorted down the tunnel by the medical team due to injuries. The duo was replaced by Zuko Mdunyelwa and Khulumani Ndamane.

