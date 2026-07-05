Bafana Bafana’s story is only just beginning

Every day we are bombarded with stories of people who seemingly become wealthy overnight. These stories capture our imagination precisely because they are so rare. The exception, not the rule.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- Every day we are bombarded with stories of people who seemingly become wealthy overnight.
- These stories capture our imagination precisely because they are so rare.
- The exception, not the rule.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Sunday World.