Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says mood in camp not been the best

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says that the spirit in the camp has been low and the mood poor ahead of their international friendly against Ghana at the Dobsonville Stadium this afternoon (Tuesday). Kick-off is at 4pm.

The game will be coach Hugo Broos’ last match in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

The continental tournament begins at the weekend, and Bafana will open their campaign against Angola in Marrakech on Monday.

The arrival of players in the camp has been gradual. Overseas-based players are still making their way to camp after they played for their clubs this past weekend. Others will join the team in Morocco on Thursday.

Mbokazi’s unprofessional behaviour

However, the biggest issue in the camp was the controversial matter involving Mbekezeli Mbokazi and coach Broos from last week.

Mbokazi arrived a day late in camp, and a furious Broos lashed out at the player’s unprofessional behaviour.

Broos was accused of using language that was interpreted as racist and sexist.

He has since apologised for his wrong choice of words, and the dust seems to have settled in the team.

“It has been a bit of a strange and weird camp for many reasons. Obviously, we are not a full squad, and it is difficult to prepare when it’s like that,” said Williams on Monday.

“We had our small little problems as a team, but I’m glad those things happened, especially ahead of this major tournament. We had a chance to sit together and sort things out.

“Training has been excellent, but we have not been at our best as well.”

Mood has not been the best

Williams went on: “I think that once the team settles down this week we will be better. I have a strange feeling; the mood in the team has not been the best, but we will sort it out and keep fighting.

“Obviously, last week there was a lot of talk, and we do not need that; we need the support and love so that we can go out there and perform.

“The main focus is supporting the team and getting the country behind us. We know how far we have come as a team and country and cannot take steps backwards; we need to support each other.

“In these moments, we can only be strong together. Let’s learn from past mistakes and issues that affected the team and performances. We need a clear mindset so that we can perform.”

Broos explained further: “I said it’s a training game, not a selection game, but on the other side, we want to win it.

Thereby, I think we’re taking the game [against Ghana] seriously, and I will ensure that my players take it very seriously.

“We’ll play as usual and try to win, but we must accept that some players are unavailable, which means we can give others a chance.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content