Bafana coach Hugo Broos going for throat against Zambia

After a minor glitch with bookings, where the team was forced to find a new hotel, Bafana Bafana are now focusing on matters on the field ahead of their friendly international against Zambia at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Bafana will use the match as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament in Morocco starting in December. Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ intention is to turn his charges into a determined, focused, and competitive outfit. Even during meaningless friendly matches.

He says they will go for the throat against Zambia. And this is because in his team, the language of friendly matches does not exist anymore. The team is practicing at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.

Keeping up the winning streak

“It’s not a friendly game. We want to continue with the momentum and the winning attitude. That will be good going to Afcon. All the teams that we play against these days are very motivated, even in the friendly matches. So Zambia will be a tough game, and they have some good players. I want to win this game because we do not want to lose matches going to Afcon,” said Broos.

“We are preparing for the friendly game against Zambia on Saturday. But for me, friendly games do not exist. Every game we have to be focused and concentrate fully. And we have to try and win that game. It will not be any different for this game. I want to win on Saturday,” he added.

Broos said with Afcon now just weeks away, this match will give him an opportunity to have a closer look at other players as he continues to fine-tune his squad.

Not leaving anything to chance

“So it wouldn’t be a good thing if we lost the game on Saturday. I will ask every player to focus and concentrate the same way they do during the qualifiers. Even if it’s not a qualifier, I will not accept players taking this game as a little holiday. I want to win on Saturday. On the other side, it’s also the last opportunity to call some players I want to see a little bit more closer,” Broos added.

The Bafana squad will remain in Johannesburg until Friday morning, and then travel to Gqeberha.

