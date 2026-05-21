Bafana coach Hugo Broos names preliminary World Cup squad

Bafana Bafana have unveiled a strong preliminary squad ahead of their upcoming FIFA World Cup matches scheduled for May 25-31, with a mix of experienced internationals and emerging talent.

The squad, announced by the South African Football Association (Safa), includes regular captain Ronwen Williams, who headlines the goalkeeping department alongside Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine and Brandon Peterson.

In defence, coach Hugo Broos has called up a combination of domestic and overseas-based players.

Mamelodi Sundowns defenders Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba and Khulamani Ndamane are joined by the likes of Olwethu Makhanya, who plays for Philadelphia Union in the US, and Thabiso Monyane and Bradley Cross from Kaizer Chiefs.

Polokwane City’s Thabang Matuludi and Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi also feature in the backline.

Teboho Mokoena anchors midfield

The midfield unit is anchored by Sundowns duo Teboho Mokoena and Jayden Adams, with Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Lehlogonolo Maboe and Thalente Mbatha also included. Overseas-based midfielder Sphephelo Sithole, who plies his trade in Portugal, is among those selected, along with rising talents such as Samukele Kabini and Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Further attacking options come in the form of seasoned campaigners Themba Zwane and Patrick Maswanganyi, while Relebohile Mofokeng, Kamogelo Sebelebele and Thapelo Morena add depth and versatility in advanced midfield roles.

Up front, Orlando Pirates’ duo Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi have been named among the forwards, alongside Evidence Makgopa. English-based striker Lyle Foster, who plays for Burnley, adds international experience to the attacking line, while Iqraam Rayners and Thapelo Maseko complete the list of attacking players.

The selection reflects Broos’s continued effort to balance experience with youth as Bafana Bafana look to strengthen their bid for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The preliminary squad is expected to be trimmed ahead of the international fixtures later this month as preparations intensify.

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