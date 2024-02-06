Bafana coach Hugo Broos not thinking about retirement yet

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has addressed discussions regarding his potential retirement ahead of the highly anticipated blockbuster between South Africa and Nigeria.

On Wednesday night, Bafana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria will square off in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semi-final clash.

The match will take place at the Stade Bouaké, northeast of Ivory Coast, at 7 p.m. (South African time).

Prior to the competition, Broos made a suggestion to a Belgian media outlet that he might announce his retirement after the Afcon tournament.

The oldest coach at the Afcon

The 71-year-old Broos, who is the Afcon’s oldest coach, astonishingly led Bafana to their first semi-final appearance in 24 years.

Despite his advanced age, Broos told the media during a press conference that he might not think about retiring as long as the South African national team is performing well.

“Not at all; why should I think of that [retirement]? We’re still not at the end, I said. Okay, I’m 71, so I think there’s moments to think about stopping my career,” Broos said.

“As long as things are going the way they are now, why should I stop? I like my job, and I like football, so we will see what the future will bring.

“I think it’s totally normal that after a career of 36 years as a coach and 18 years as a professional football player, that little by little you start thinking about the end of your career, but it’s nothing more than that — nothing more.”

Maseko ruled out

He confirmed that Thapelo Maseko, the talented winger, will miss the remainder of the competition due to a muscle injury he suffered at the weekend against Cape Verde.

“Thapelo has a muscle injury in grade three, so the tournament is finished for him.

“However, he will stay with us; he will not be going back to South Africa, and we will not replace him because there will be problems with visas and flights.”

