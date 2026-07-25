Bafana coach Hugo Broos pays his last respects for Jayden Adams

On what was a sombre and emotional day of mourning the passing of Jayden Adams, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos flew from Belgium to pay his last respects to one of his star midfielders during his successful stint with the national team.

Adams was laid to rest in his hometown, Stellenbosch, on Saturday, exactly two weeks after his sudden death.

Broos was flanked by SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan during the funeral service of the 25-year-old and was able to see Adams for the last time, when he was amongst the people allowed to view the body of the Mamelodi Sundowns star before the service.

Jordaan, who spoke on behalf of Safa and the entire Bafana team, said the moment of silence that was observed during the World Cup after Adams’ passing, was a sign of how much ‘Grootman’ meant to the football space.

“We would not have been able to know and see Jayden if it was not because of his father, who was his mentor and shaped him into the man he was,” Jordaan said.

“So, I want to thank Mr Adams and his family, for giving us your son, who helped us make an impact on the global stage of football. At the World Cup, never in the history of football have the whole tournament come to a complete stop.

“Everything seized when England and Norway stood in absolute silence, to pay their respects in the memory of Jayden. So, Jayden gave us that special moment and we will always remember him.”

CAF President Patrice Motsepe, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe and SA Football Players Union (Safpu) secretary general Nhlanhla Shabalala, all got an opportunity to speak and pay their last respects to Adams and his family.