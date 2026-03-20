Bafana coach Hugo Broos wants supporters to drown Panama in a cauldron

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named his final squad that will face Panama in two international friendly matches later this month. Bafana are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that will be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada in June.

Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium and the Cape Town Stadium will host the two matches against the Central American country. The South Africans will host the first match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on March 27 before facing the visitors in the second game in Cape Town four days later on Tuesday, March 31.

Broos appealed to supporters in KwaZulu-Natal and in the Western Cape to descend on the two stadiums in large numbers and support the South African senior men’s national team.

“Come to the stadium and support us. You saw what it means for the players when the supporters are there, and there is a good crowd at the stadium. The players do more when there is a difficult moment in the game, or when we play a difficult game (and a passionate crowd offers support in numbers). Just come to the stadiums, come to Durban, come to Cape Town, and support us, and then it will be easier for us to deliver good performances,” he said.

Besides playing in the 2010 World Cup by virtue of being hosts, Bafana have not qualified for a World Cup since 2002 in Korea/Japan. So, the players are hungry to raise their hands and to make the final squad for the Americas. This means that supporters are in for one hell of a performance and a good fight in the two-match series.

Bafana Bafana squad:

Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele), Renaldo Leaner (Sekhukhune United).

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Ime Okon (Hannover, Germany), Samukele Kabini (Molde, Norway), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire, USA).

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela, Portugal).

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Relebohile Mofokeng (all Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United, USA), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Maseko (AEL Limassol, Cyprus).

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