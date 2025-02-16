Bafana-Lesotho game at Peter Mokaba to boost Limpopo economy

After almost a decade without hosting an international event, the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane will come alive when Bafana Bafana welcomes Lesotho for their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier on March 21.

The last time this 2010 World Cup arena hosted an international fixture was on November 10, 2017, when Bafana hosted Senegal for the 2018 World Cup that was staged in Russia.

Built as a 2010 Fifa World Cup project, this state-of-the-art venue hosted titanic clashes, including France vs Mexico, Greece vs Argentina, Algeria vs Slovenia, and Paraguay vs New Zealand.

