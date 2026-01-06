Bafana may be out but two SA stars still among top scorers at Afcon

As the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco moves deeper into the knock-out phase, the race for the Golden Boot is beginning to take shape. With the Round of 16 now under way and the margins tighter than ever, goals are proving decisive — and a familiar mix of established stars and emerging names are leading the scoring charts.

Even though Bafana Bafana were knocked out in the Last 16 by Cameroon, two SA players, Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis, are still in the top scorer’s charts. They are both sitting on two goals.

According to CAF, at the top of the list stands Morocco’s Brahim Díaz, whose influence has grown with each passing match. The Morocco forward leads the scoring charts with four goals in four matches, continuing his outstanding form on home soil. His strike against Tanzania in the Round of 16 not only sent the hosts into the quarter-finals. It also pushed him clear at the summit of the goal scorers’ table, underlining his importance to Morocco’s title ambitions.

Mali’s Lassine Sinayoko

Close behind is Lassine Sinayoko of Mali, who has struck three goals in four matches. His consistent finishing across the group stage ensured Mali’s progress and has kept them competitive in a tightly contested tournament. Sinayoko’s goals have often arrived at key moments. They reflect Mali’s ability to remain dangerous even when under pressure.

Morocco are strongly represented among the leading scorers. This with Ayoub El Kaabi also on three goals from four matches. His physical presence and efficiency in the penalty area have complemented Díaz’s creativity. It gives the hosts one of the most balanced attacking units in the competition so far.

Riyad Mahrez remains Algeria’s chief threat, having scored three goals in just two matches. Despite limited minutes, the Algerian captain’s sharp finishing has once again highlighted his ability to change games quickly. A quality that could prove vital as the tournament intensifies.

Scoring race now more competitive

Beyond the top four, a large group of players are locked on two goals, illustrating just how competitive the scoring race has become. Cameroon teenager Christian Kofane, Senegal’s Pape Gueye, Egypt captain Mohamed Salah, Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman, and South Africa duo Foster and Appollis are all among those keeping pace.

Several of these players are still active in the knockout rounds. This means the standings could shift dramatically in the coming days.

With quarter-final places on the line and defences tightening, every goal now carries extra weight. Not just for team success, but for individual honours as well.

As Afcon 2025 enters its most decisive stage, history suggests that the Golden Boot winner often emerges from teams that go deep into the competition.

With Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon and others still firmly in contention, the battle among the tournament’s sharpest finishers is far from settled.

Afcon Top Scorers:

Brahim Díaz (Morocco) 4 Ademola Lookman (Nigeria) 3 Lassine Sinayoko (Mali) 3 Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) 3 Mohamed Salah (Egypt) 3 Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) 3 Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) 3 Mohamed Salah (Egypt) 2 Lyle Foster (South Africa) 2 Oswin Appollis (South Africa) 2

