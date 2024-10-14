Bafana on the cusp of clinching Afcon berth 

Questions remain whether Bafana Bafana can repeat the same performance that saw them beat Congo 5-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday night when they play in the return leg in Brazzaville on Tuesday.

Bafana and Hugo Broos will be looking to get the job done in central Africa and secure their spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bafana showed Congo who is boss as they demolished them 5-0 during their Group K qualifier match in front of a fully-packed stadium to edge closer to qualifying for the Afcon in Morocco next year.

Sidelined Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena grabbed a brace. At the same time, teammates Bathusi Aubaas, Iqraam Rayners, and Burnley talisman Lyle Foster also got on the score sheet.

South Africa are currently number two on the table – level on seven points with leaders Uganda.

Despite the mini scare of the game possibly getting called off by the referee due to pitch invasion from ecstatic South African supporters, Broos hailed his charges for getting the job done.

“I think we produced other good performances such as twice against Morocco in the Afcon and at the FNB Stadium last year. We created chances, with goals and everything was there,” Broos said.

Heading to Congo, the mission for Broos and his troops is to forget about the 5-0 victory and try pushing for another win under hostile conditions.

The trip to Congo will surely bring up the memories of what was a hellish trip in 1997, when Mark Fish was forced to leave the pitch bloodied in the first half after being elbowed during a World Cup qualifier

