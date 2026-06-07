FIFA World Cup

Bafana players TO score millions

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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Bafana players TO score millions
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 29: South Africa players during the International Friendly match between South Africa and Nicaragua at Orlando Amstel Arena on May 29, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana, who take on Mexico on Thursday, are set to cash in on their participation in the 2026 Fifa World Cup, with each of the 26 players said to have been promised a hefty R2-million in bonus money just for the three group stage matches.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

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  • Bafana Bafana, who take on Mexico on Thursday, are set to cash in on their participation in the 2026 Fifa World Cup, with each of the 26 players said to have been promised a hefty R2-million in bonus money just for the three group stage matches.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Kgomotso Mokoena, Siyasanga Monoalibe.
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