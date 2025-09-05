Bafana revved up for Lesotho clash despite threats of protest from neighbours

Despite their neighbours’ threats to play under protest if they field Teboho Mokoena, Bafana Bafana are poised and ready for their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

Bafana and Lesotho will resume their Group C World Cup qualifiers when they meet at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein tonight. The game starts at 6pm.

Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, the Lesotho Football Association maintained its stance on the ongoing Mokoena saga, stating that they will play under protest if the Bafana star midfielder is included in the match-day squad.

We must follow rules

Speaking on Thursday at Toyota Stadium, the association’s secretary-general, Mohapi Mokhosi Mohapi, said: “FIFA has a set of rules. We must all follow the rules, even if it means reminding someone.

“He [Mokoena] never sat out any match. He was supposed to sit out our match, even the Benin match; it was just a caution. Mokoena was not really serving the suspension.

“If we allow people to pick and choose [when to serve suspension], then this football thing will go into disarray. Somebody has to do something.”

Bafana coach Hugo Broos did not want to comment on the situation, which he described as nonsensical.

“I am not used to commenting or reacting to nonsense, and I will not do it here today, thank you,” said Broos during a press conference ahead of the game.

FIFA is currently reviewing the situation, and with four games left, Bafana have not yet been told whether they will be docked three points or not.

Leading the pack

Bafana are currently leading the group with 13 points after six matches and have a five-point cushion over second-placed Rwanda and third-placed Benin, who are both on eight points.

Currently, African powerhouse Nigeria are in an undesirable fourth place with seven points, while Lesotho are one point behind in fifth place, and Zimbabwe sit at the bottom of the group with four points.

“We are motivated to play against Lesotho, and we will try to win the match. We know Lesotho are always a tough opponent.

“We will try to get three points on offer because it is important that we do that to put pressure on other opponents. We must seize this opportunity, as Nigeria are playing on Saturday,” said Broos.

Bafana will also face off against the Super Eagles at Free State Stadium next Tuesday.

