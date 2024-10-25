Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams nominated for more CAF awards

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams stands to win big at this year’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards. This comes after he was nominated in three categories following an exceptional calendar year that he has had.

On Thursday, CAF unveiled a list of nominees for the men’s categories for the 2024 CAF Awards. They are set to take place in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 16. The CAF Awards cover performances between the period of January 2024 and October 2024.

Williams is nominated for the Player of the Year, CAF Goalkeeper of the Year and the CAF Interclub player of the Year. Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has been nominated for the Coach of the Year gong. While Sundowns were also listed in the Club of the Year nominees.

Ten players have been shortlisted for the coveted CAF African Player of the Year Award. And also for CAF Interclub Player of the Year.

On Monday, Williams will be at the swanky Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. He will be there for the 2024 Ballon d’Or Awards, after he was nominated in the Yashin Trophy category. The Yashin trophy is for the best goalkeeper of the year. In the PSL, Williams romped home with two accolades. These are the PSL Footballer of the Season and the DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season, to crown an amazing year.

Full List of Nominees:

Player of the Year (Men):

Amine Gouiri (Algeria / Rennes)

Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso / Bayer Leverkusen)

Simon Adingra (Cote d’Ivoire / Brighton & Hove Albion)

Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo / Olympique Marseille)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea / Borussia Dortmund)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain)

Soufiane Rahimi (Morocco / Al Ain)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria / Atalanta)

William Troost Ekong (Nigeria / Al Kholood)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men):

Oussama Benbot (Algeria / USM Alger)

Andre Onana (Cameroon / Manchester United)

Yahia Fofana (Cote d’Ivoire / Angers SCO)

Lionel Mpasi (DR Congo / Rodez AF)

Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Djigui Diarra (Mali / Young Africans)

Munir El Kajoui (Morocco / RS Berkane)

Stanley Nwabali (Nigeria / Chippa United)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Amanallah Memmiche (Tunisia / Esperance Sportive de Tunis)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men):

Oussama Benbot (Algeria / USM Alger)

Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso / RS Berkane)

Ahmed Sayed ‘Zizo’ (Egypt / Zamalek)

Hussein El Shahat (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Abdul Aziz Issah (Ghana / Dreams FC)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

John Antwi (Ghana / Dreams FC)

Amanallah Memmiche (Tunisia / Esperance Sportive de Tunis)

Yassine Merriah (Tunisia / Esperance Sportive de Tunis)

Coach of the Year (Men):

Pedro Goncalves (Angola)

Brahima Traore (Burkina Faso)

Emerse Fae (Cote d’Ivoire)

Sebastien Desabre (DR Congo)

Jose Gomes (Zamalek)

Marcel Koller (Al Ahly)

Chiquinho Conde (Mozambique)

Hugo Broos (South Africa)

Florent Ibenge (Al Hilal)

Kwesi Appiah (Sudan)

Club of the Year (Men):

Petro Atletico (Angola)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Zamalek (Egypt)

Dreams FC (Ghana)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Simba (Tanzania)

Young Africans (Tanzania)

Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia)

National Team of the Year (Men):

Angola

Burkina Faso

Cote d’Ivoire

DR Congo

Morocco

Mozambique

Nigeria

South Africa

Sudan

Uganda

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content