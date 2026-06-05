Bafana to play Jamaica behind closed doors in last World Cup friendly

Bafana Bafana will be lining up for their final 2026 FIFA World Cup warm-up match on Saturday afternoon, when they take on Jamaica behind closed doors in Pachuca. The game will get underway at 11pm SA time.

Bafana arrived in Mexico on Tuesday and have seemingly settled in well at their base in Pachuca, including assistant coach Helman Mkhalele and head of security Mdu Mbatha, who joined the team late due to visa-related issues.

Mexican fans mingle with Bafana

Coach Hugo Broos and his men have had about two training sessions since their arrival, including an open training session, where hundreds of Mexicans gathered to watch Bafana train.

Some fans even had the opportunity to take pictures and have their jerseys signed by the players shortly after the session.

Bafana will be going up against a Jamaican team that is still wounded, after coming close to qualifying for the World Cup, but fell short in their play-off match, losing 1-0 to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The last time Bafana and the Reggae Boy met was 16 years ago in a warm-up match of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Modiba to sit out warm-up game

Despite Broos not wanting to hint at which players will be fielded for the game against Jamaica, he did confirm upon their departure at the OR Tambo International Airport that Aubrey Modiba will not play, as he does not want to risk his seasoned left-back.

“I am happy with Jamaica. They are ranked 74th, so it will be a good opponent. For us, it will be the last test before that opening game, so again, I am very happy with it.

“I will not make any declarations. For me, I have something in my head, and I will see if we can use that in our first game against Mexico,” Broos told the media at the airport.

With the absence of Modiba, either Samukele Kabini or Bradley Cross of Kaizer Chiefs will be selected to start in the left-back position.

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