Bafana will be on hunt for first win in CHAN against Guinea

After playing to a 1-all draw against Algeria in the opening match of the CAF African Nations Cup (CHAN), Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki said their next match against Guinea this afternoon is a must-win if they still want to participate in this tournament currently underway in three host nations.

Ntseki made his remarks prior to Bafana’s second Group C match, set to take place at Kampala’s Mandela National Stadium in Uganda. Kick-off is at 4pm (South African time).

“Guinea are a good team, and we will have to tread with caution when we meet this afternoon,” said Ntseki.

“We will be going into this game fully aware that they are a very offensive team. They have several talented individual players who can score at any moment if given the opportunity.

“We always give respect to the teams and also zoom in on those individuals in terms of how we want to play offensively and defensively.”

Guinea’s approach worries Ntseki

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach said he was worried about some of Guinea’s approach to the aerial ball, as they have excellent headers.

“Some set plays are also a concern for us when it comes to the moments of the game. This will always determine the results of the game.

“Transition-wise, they’ve got excellent playmakers such as Aboubacar Bangoura and Alhassane Bangoura, who are solid in midfield. They also have very solid centre-backs in Bangaly Cisse and Kabinet Kouyate.”

“They are a good team, but we’re also ready, and we came here with one objective, one mandate: to do well in this tournament,” said Ntseki.

Bafana are in Group C against Algeria, Guinea, and co-hosts Uganda.

The tournament is being staged across five venues in four cities, spread across three co-hosting nations: Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The tournament was originally scheduled for February but was postponed by eight months on the eve of the final draw due to “inadequate structure, including stadiums, training facilities, and hospitals” in the host countries.

The semifinals of the competition will be played on August 26 at Benjamin Mkapa and Mandela National Stadium, with the final match taking place on August 30 at Moi Sports Centre Kasarani in Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi.

