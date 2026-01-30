‘Bafana will win the World Cup and bring it back to Union Buildings’ – Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out with his chest out and full confidence to declare that Bafana Bafana will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup and deliver it to the Union Buildings once again.

The FIFA World Cup trophy tour in South Africa is officially underway. It made its first stop at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, where it was unveiled by Ramaphosa on Friday.

The down-to-earth stateman presented the gleaming prestigious World Cup trophy to the nation alongside France legend and 1998 World Cup winner Marcel Desailly.

Star-studded presentation

Amongst several other dignitaries in attendance, Bafana was represented by Ronwen Williams, Richardo Goss, goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson, and assistant coach Helman Mkhalele.

Addressing the crowd and the nation at large, Ramaphosa wished Bafana well at the World Cup, which will be staged in Canada, Mexico, and the US. He said he is confident that coach Hugo Broos’ men will return with the trophy at the Union Buildings.

“I am glad that the cup was brought here in South Africa, at the Union Buildings. We got an opportunity to unveil, touch it. And we will lend it out, but it is going to come back here,” Ramaphosa said.

“So, we will allow it to go tour the rest of the world for a while. But after the World Cup, the boys [Bafana Bafana] will win and bring it back right here at the Union Buildings.

Well wishes for the tournament

“So, I want to applaud and wish the team the best on your journey. When you go and battle in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

“And we have full confidence that you are going to bring the cup back. And this is the one moment when you must feel the full support of South Africans behind you. Because you will be representing 62 million people, so we really do wish you well,” Ramaphosa added.

Bafana have been drawn in Group A. And they will play the opening match against co-host Mexico on June 11 in Mexico City. This is a game which will be a repeat of the opening match during the 2010 World Cup in Mzansi.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content