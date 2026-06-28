Soccer

Bafana’s heroics must spark a football renaissance

By Sunday World
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GUADALUPE, MEXICO - JUNE 24: Thapelo Maseko #12 of South Africa celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between South Africa and Korea Republic at Monterrey Stadium on June 24, 2026 in Guadalupe, Mexico. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The South African football team have defied the logic of global spreadsheets, analysts and soccer pundits by doing the unthinkable and creating probably the biggest upset of the 2026 Fifa World Cup to date.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • The South African football team have defied the logic of global spreadsheets, analysts and soccer pundits by doing the unthinkable and creating probably the biggest upset of the 2026 Fifa World Cup to date.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Sunday World.

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