Bafana’s World Cup dream hangs in balance after draw against Zimbabwe

Bafana Bafana saw their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup hang in the balance after they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night.

The result means that Bafana remain number two with 15 points, while Group C leaders Benin are still in control after their last-minute win against Rwanda, which took their tally to 17 points.

Nigeria also did the job in Polokwane, as they edged Lesotho 2-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

South Africa will now have to win by more than two goals against Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, and hope that Benin lose or draw against Nigeria in Uyo.

The first half between Bafana and Zimbabwe did not see many chances created by both teams, with Mohau Nkota coming the closest to breaking the deadlock, when his shot from the edge of the box from the stroke of halftime struck the woodwork to head into the break goalless.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos made two changes going into the first half, with Thapelo Morena and Bathusi Aubaas introduced for Sphephelo Sithole and Nkota.

Bafana got a numerical advantage in the 63rd minute, when veteran Zimbabwean striker Knowledge Musona was given a red card after picking up his second caution of the match.

Broos’ men then tried to take advantage of the situation, but all their efforts went in vain as they had to settle for a frustrating draw.

Matters got worse for Bafana and Broos, as their key defender, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, was shown a straight red card right before the final whistle, which means he will miss their final game on Tuesday.

