Those who have travelled extensively, especially up the continent in north Africa, will comprehend how nauseating it can be covering tournaments in Morocco. You can be easily hoodwinked by the allure of their sultry beaches, the captivating beauty of Casablanca, their efficient transport system, their enchanting historic sites and also their breathtaking stadiums – but the sad reality is that Morocco, as picturesque and charming as it is, can be unpleasant during major international events.
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- Morocco’s hosting of major tournaments like Afcon and Wafcon is marred by geopolitical tensions and controversial incidents, such as the treatment of Senegal supporters and legal disputes over the 2026 Afcon trophy.
- Banyana Banyana are competing in their third Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco within four years, with the country repeatedly awarded hosting rights due to strong infrastructure and lack of rivals.
- South Africa won their first Wafcon title in 2022 in Morocco, going undefeated and beating Morocco 2-1 in the final, with standout performances from Hildah Magaia and goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.
- In the 2024 Wafcon, Banyana Banyana were eliminated in the semi-finals by Nigeria, hampered by the absence of key striker Thembi Kgatlana due to injury.
- The team is now preparing in Casablanca for the current Wafcon, optimistic about recapturing their 2022 form as they begin group matches against Tanzania, Ivory Coast, and Burkina Faso.