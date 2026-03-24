Banyana Banyana set to face Japan as part of Wafcon preparations

The SA Football Association (Safa) has confirmed that Banyana Banyana, the national women’s football team, will face Japan in two international friendly matches in June.

The matches will serve as part of Banyana’s preparations for their upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) tournament in July.

“The South African senior women’s national team will face their Japanese counterparts in the first match at Nagai Ballgame Field in Osaka on June 6,” Safa said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The two teams will resume the action three days later when they meet on Tuesday, June 9, at J-Green Sakai in Osaka.”

Earlier this month, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the rescheduling of the Wafcon to July 25-August 16 in Morocco.

Initially, the original tournament was due to be played between March 17 and April 3 in Morocco, but according to CAF, it was postponed just two weeks before it commenced “in light of certain unforeseen circumstances”.

Two friendly matches on the cards

Before jetting off to Japan, Banyana will first play two international friendly matches in April, with the opponents, dates, and venues set to be communicated at a later stage by Safa.

This will prove to be a big and crucial year for coach Desiree Ellis and her players, as they will seek redemption following their disappointing showing at the previous Wafcon in 2024.

The former African champions, who entered the competition as the 2022 defending champions, faced elimination in the semi-finals.

But this is a new chapter for Banyana. They will be going to the Wafcon with major sponsor Sasol renewing its deal with the national team, Ellis finally getting her permanent contract, and Standard Bank agreeing to sponsor all of the senior and junior national teams.

Banyana will also be looking fresh with the new home and away Adidas kits, which were unveiled recently.

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